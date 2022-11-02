Ur-Energy’s (URE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

URE opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01.

In other news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$154,222.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,370.44.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

