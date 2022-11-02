Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Down 0.5%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 223,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 558,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 596,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

