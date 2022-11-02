US Capital Advisors Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $68.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

