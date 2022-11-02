USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. USD Coin has a market cap of $42.96 billion and approximately $3.12 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.54 or 0.31161181 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012170 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,959,319,682 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
