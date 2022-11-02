Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Position Decreased by Visa Foundation

Visa Foundation decreased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,725 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 100.0% of Visa Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Visa Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $182,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 193,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,818,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 29,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,327. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54.

