Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 185,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608,986. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.