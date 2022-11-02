Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 1,064,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,608,986. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

