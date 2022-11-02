Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 38.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,046. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.