Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

