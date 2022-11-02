Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $185.48. 4,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

