Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.94. 79,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,181. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

