Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.69. The stock had a trading volume of 77,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

