Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s 7th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $70,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,874. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

