Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLDR. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 3,084,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,101. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 65.56% and a negative net margin of 384.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

