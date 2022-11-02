Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %
Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VTYX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
