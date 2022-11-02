Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTYX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

