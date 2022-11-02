Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.50 million and $17.53 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.89 or 0.31098388 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02169871 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,567,737.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

