VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Robert W. Baird

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 1.7 %

VRSN stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.97. 585,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.23. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,918 shares of company stock worth $3,597,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 20.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.