Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

VRSK stock opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.