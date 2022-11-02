Veritaseum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,045.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $113.76 million and approximately $14,045.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $52.92 or 0.00258366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

