Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

VET traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,898. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.41. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.