Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 138,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,311,898 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.41.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 288,982 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

