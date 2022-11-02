Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $37,251.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,530.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00270229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00117343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00732462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00561007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00229967 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,361,410 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

