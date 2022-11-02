Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $318.00. The stock traded as high as $318.48 and last traded at $314.38, with a volume of 29719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.20.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.