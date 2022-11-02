Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $318.00. The stock traded as high as $318.48 and last traded at $314.38, with a volume of 29719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.20.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

