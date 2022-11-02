Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $441.81

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.81 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 544 ($6.29). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 504 ($5.83), with a volume of 765,487 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.17) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,000.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.24.

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,385.06 ($5,070.02).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

