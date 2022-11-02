VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Down 0.4% This Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.41 million and $26.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,368.15 or 0.31157459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02669821 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.