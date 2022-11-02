Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $259,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after buying an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $204.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $201.66. The company has a market cap of $386.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

