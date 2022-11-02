Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Down to $21.41

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $20.26. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 5,978 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. Vishay Intertechnology's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

