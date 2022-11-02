VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 101,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,999 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNET. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $742.92 million and a PE ratio of -8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

