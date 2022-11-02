Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,543 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Vontier worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNT stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $34.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

