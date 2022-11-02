Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.43 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $104.30 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00021376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,417.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007677 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00042825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022492 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.40981843 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $15,589,299.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

