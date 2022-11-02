VVS Finance Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

