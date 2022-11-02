W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $29.35 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $29.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $28.04. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $29.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.20 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.4 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Shares of GWW opened at $592.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $595.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.