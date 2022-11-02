Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. 4,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $784,751. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

