Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 67,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,116. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

