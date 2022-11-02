Wallbox (WBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wallbox Price Performance
Shares of WBX opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
