Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $34.70 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and $452,944.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00089905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006963 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

