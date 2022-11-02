Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Down 12.5%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 83,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 56,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Warrior Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Warrior Gold

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

