Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $740,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $156.94. 11,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

