Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.64). The business had revenue of C$110.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.63 million.

