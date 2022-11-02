WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $183.11 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $183.11 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.83 or 0.30962864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012115 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,956,845,153 coins and its circulating supply is 2,265,408,495 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,956,535,740.301922 with 2,265,779,024.443255 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08259089 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,972,523.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

