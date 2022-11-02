WaykiChain Governance Coin Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $120,702.00 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin was first traded on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform."

