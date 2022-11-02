Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Wayside Technology Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts expect Wayside Technology Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayside Technology Group (WSTG)
