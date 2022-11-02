WeBuy Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $5.41 or 0.00026386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $236.56 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

