Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avantor (AVTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) recently:

11/1/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $26.00.

10/31/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00.

10/25/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/19/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00.

9/15/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $42.00.

9/14/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

9/14/2022 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

9/12/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Avantor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 5,527,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Avantor Inc alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.