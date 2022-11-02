Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HelloFresh (HFG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €18.00 ($18.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €49.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €19.00 ($19.39) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €54.00 ($55.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €23.00 ($23.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €19.00 ($19.39) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €23.00 ($23.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/17/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €58.00 ($59.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/4/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/3/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €19.00 ($19.39) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/27/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €19.00 ($19.39) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/6/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €60.00 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR HFG traded up €1.52 ($1.55) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €21.78 ($22.22). 1,640,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. HelloFresh SE has a 52 week low of €19.94 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

