Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $49.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

WFC stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.