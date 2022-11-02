Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

