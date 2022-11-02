Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 169,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 171,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

WFC stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

