Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. 1,256,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,453,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

