Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 215,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453,248. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

